African Lion 2019 - CPX Radio package

Title: African Lion 2019 - CPX Radio package.

Producer: MC2 Eric Coffer; eric.j.coffer.mil@mail.mil; DSN: 3145457902

Unit: DMA EUR/AF

Location: Agadir, Morocco

RT: 0:53

Lead: During Exercise African Lion 2019, one of the 5 components of the exercise is the Command Post Exercise or a CPX. African Lion 2019 is a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-sponsored, U.S. African Command-scheduled, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and African-led, joint and combined exercise conducted in the Kingdom of Morocco with a spoke in Tunisia.