(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    African Lion 2019 - CPX Radio package

    African Lion 2019 - CPX Radio package

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    03.30.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    Title: African Lion 2019 - CPX Radio package.
    Producer: MC2 Eric Coffer; eric.j.coffer.mil@mail.mil; DSN: 3145457902
    Unit: DMA EUR/AF
    Location: Agadir, Morocco
    RT: 0:53
    Lead: During Exercise African Lion 2019, one of the 5 components of the exercise is the Command Post Exercise or a CPX. African Lion 2019 is a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-sponsored, U.S. African Command-scheduled, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and African-led, joint and combined exercise conducted in the Kingdom of Morocco with a spoke in Tunisia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2019
    Date Posted: 04.03.2019 05:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57052
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106598491.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: AGADIR, MA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2019 - CPX Radio package, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DMA FCE
    African Lion: DMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT