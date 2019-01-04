(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps is taking great strides to prevent child abuse within communities around the Marine Corps. This month in the Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Paul Rock signed the 2019 Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Campaign Proclamation April 1, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. This campaign is focused on raising child abuse awareness to military members all around the world. Public awareness is an important first step in preventing child abuse by discussing and spreading safety tips when it comes to child supervision.

    Throughout Europe and Africa,
    Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa kicked off live-fire range training during their deployment March 26, in Spain. This intense training will enhance and sharpen their skills in warfighting, while building relationships with the Spanish Marines participating in the training with them. This promotes regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2019
    Date Posted: 04.01.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Child Abuse Prevention
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

