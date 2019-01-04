Marine Minute

The Marine Corps is taking great strides to prevent child abuse within communities around the Marine Corps. This month in the Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Paul Rock signed the 2019 Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Campaign Proclamation April 1, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. This campaign is focused on raising child abuse awareness to military members all around the world. Public awareness is an important first step in preventing child abuse by discussing and spreading safety tips when it comes to child supervision.



Throughout Europe and Africa,

Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa kicked off live-fire range training during their deployment March 26, in Spain. This intense training will enhance and sharpen their skills in warfighting, while building relationships with the Spanish Marines participating in the training with them. This promotes regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa.



