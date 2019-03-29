Title: African Lion 2019 - AMNET Radio package.
Producer: MC2 Eric Coffer; eric.j.coffer.mil@mail.mil; DSN: 3145457902
Unit: DMA EUR/AF
Location: Agadir, Morocco
RT: 0:53
Lead: Africa Mission Network system TV package during exercise African Lion 2019. African Lion 2019 is a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-sponsored, U.S. African Command-scheduled, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and African-led, joint and combined exercise conducted in the Kingdom of Morocco with a spoke in Tunisia.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2019 03:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57032
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106591181.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, African Lion 2019 - AMNET Radio package, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
