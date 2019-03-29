(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - March 29, 2019

    DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - March 29, 2019

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Bleyle 

    Defense.gov         

    This is your DoD News Weekly Recap for March 29, 2019

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2019
    Date Posted: 03.29.2019 15:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57030
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106587291.mp3
    Length: 00:03:03
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - March 29, 2019, by PO2 James Bleyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD News
    DoD News Daily

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT