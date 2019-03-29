(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 March 2019

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Air Force Space Command Commander General John Raymond was nominated to assume position as the commander of the United States Space Command.

