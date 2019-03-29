(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 6 - SOS Course Revamp

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In this episode, a team of experts from the Squadron Officer School at Air University talk about how they are flipping the classroom, adopting immersive training (including VR, AR, mixed reality) into the learning experience space, helping to better professionally develop our Air Force captains. Ms. Toni Scribner, as well as Captains Anita Sims and Casey Neville drop by, talking about the successes and challenges of adopting some of this immersive technology, as well as the thought process that goes into the process of both the adoption & integration of the new approach. The team also talks about the need to think about these changes in terms of the culture, scalability in design, as well the flipping the classroom trend happening in education right now.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 6 - SOS Course Revamp, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    AETC
    Air University
    Squadron Officer School
    Continuum of Learning
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast
    Developing Mach-21 Airmen

