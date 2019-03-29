Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 6 - SOS Course Revamp

In this episode, a team of experts from the Squadron Officer School at Air University talk about how they are flipping the classroom, adopting immersive training (including VR, AR, mixed reality) into the learning experience space, helping to better professionally develop our Air Force captains. Ms. Toni Scribner, as well as Captains Anita Sims and Casey Neville drop by, talking about the successes and challenges of adopting some of this immersive technology, as well as the thought process that goes into the process of both the adoption & integration of the new approach. The team also talks about the need to think about these changes in terms of the culture, scalability in design, as well the flipping the classroom trend happening in education right now.