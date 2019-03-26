Title: African Lion 19 - FTX Radio package.
Producer: MC2 Eric Coffer; eric.j.coffer.mil@mail.mil; DSN: 3145457902
Unit: DMA FC EUR/AF
Location: Tifnit, Morocco
RT:0:53
Lead: During Exercise African Lion 19, U.S. and UK forces train the
Moroccan Special Forces in a variety of tactics and techniques. African Lion
2019 is a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-sponsored, U.S. African
Command-scheduled, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and African-led,
joint and combined exercise conducted in the Kingdom of Morocco with a
spoke in Tunisia.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2019 04:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57017
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106584737.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TIFNIT, MA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, African Lion 2019 - FTX radio package, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT