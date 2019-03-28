Marine Minute

The White House recently announced that Lt. Gen. David H. Berger has been nominated to become the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps Commandant is nominated by the president for a four-year term of office and must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. By statute, the commandant is appointed as a four-star general while serving in office. Lt. Gen. Berger is currently the Commanding General of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration. If confirmed, he is set to take charge and replace Gen. Robert Neller as the Corps' leader this Summer. Berger is a career infantry officer who commissioned in 1981, before leading Marines during Operations: Desert Storm, Secure Tomorrow, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. He is also a graduate of the Marine Corps School of Advanced Warfighting, U.S. Army Jumpmaster School, and the Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance School.



