    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The White House recently announced that Lt. Gen. David H. Berger has been nominated to become the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps Commandant is nominated by the president for a four-year term of office and must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. By statute, the commandant is appointed as a four-star general while serving in office. Lt. Gen. Berger is currently the Commanding General of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration. If confirmed, he is set to take charge and replace Gen. Robert Neller as the Corps' leader this Summer. Berger is a career infantry officer who commissioned in 1981, before leading Marines during Operations: Desert Storm, Secure Tomorrow, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. He is also a graduate of the Marine Corps School of Advanced Warfighting, U.S. Army Jumpmaster School, and the Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance School.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2019
    Date Posted: 03.28.2019 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56986
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106582303.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commandant
    CMC
    Recon Marines
    Lt. Gen. David H. Berger
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

