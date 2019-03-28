Today's Story: The Air Force just announced Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota as the preferred location for the first operational B-21 Raider bomber and formal training unit.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2019 10:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56978
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106581389.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|23
This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 March 28 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
