Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion recently completed their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. During the MCCRE, Marines demonstrated their skills in counter-mobility and survivability, and were formally evaluated in their execution of core mission-essential tasks, prior to an operational-deployment.



Also in the Corps,

Marines attached to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command, recently conducted a Helicopter Support Team exercise in Southwest Asia. The exercise provides asset insertion-and-extraction proficiency-training, to both landing-support-specialists and pilots in a restrictive terrain.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1953 during the Korean War,

Marines with the 1st Marine Division defeated communist Chinese enemies in the Battle for "Vegas" Hill on Korea's western front.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.