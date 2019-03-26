(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Newscast 190326 - SAPR

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Sexual assault prevention and response victim advocates came to the Wave 89 studios to discuss resources available to service member's and an upcoming field meet.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2019
    Date Posted: 03.26.2019 20:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Newscast
    SAPR
    AFN Okinawa
    SAAPM

