Date Taken: 03.27.2019 Date Posted: 03.26.2019 20:19 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56947 Filename: 1903/DOD_106576573.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Newscast 190327 - Captain's Cup, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.