    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Intro:

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines, alongside other U.S. and Filipinno armed forces members, recently participated in the 35th iteration of Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines. Balikatan is an exercise that gives the U.S. and the Philippines an opportunity to share tactics, techniques, and procedures while focusing on a variety of potential missions, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, counter-terrorism, and other combined military operations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 19.1, along with troops from various NATO and partner nations, recently participated in Exercise Platinum Eagle 19.1 at Babadag Training Area in the country of Romania. Platinum Eagle is an annual, multilateral field-training exercise designed to build relationships between allies and preserve a mutual commitment to security in the European region.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

