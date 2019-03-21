(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 63 - Altruism

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2019

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Jerry, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, wing psychologist/Surgeon General and Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an episode about altruism. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2019
    Date Posted: 03.26.2019 12:19
    Category: Newscasts
    #resiliency
    #resilience
    #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE
    #363ISRW
    #363rdISRWing

