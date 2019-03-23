Radio news story on Exercise Northern Wind
SME: 2LT Landon Rogge, CAT 1 Platoon Command, 3rd Battalion 8th Marines
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2019 07:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56931
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106573887.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Northern Wind 19 Radio News Story, by SPC Austin Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT