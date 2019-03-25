Marine Minute

Corporal Troy Saunders



On March 23rd, U.S. Marine veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima, along with distinguished U.S. and Japanese officials, attended the 74th Reunion of Honor ceremony on the island of Iwo To. The Reunion of Honor ceremony is held annually to commemorate the heroism and sacrifices made by service members in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Iwo Jima was a battle during the Second World War that lasted five weeks, and is considered one of the bloodiest and epic military campaigns in the Corps' history. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, was also in attendance during the ceremony and had this to say:



"The bonds formed in the aftermath of war have become the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific. So may we all take courage from the examples of those who fought on these sands. May we always remember their unimaginable sacrifice. And may we remain lasting allies, united in peace. Semper Fidelis and God bless."



