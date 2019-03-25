(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    03.25.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    On March 23rd, U.S. Marine veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima, along with distinguished U.S. and Japanese officials, attended the 74th Reunion of Honor ceremony on the island of Iwo To. The Reunion of Honor ceremony is held annually to commemorate the heroism and sacrifices made by service members in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Iwo Jima was a battle during the Second World War that lasted five weeks, and is considered one of the bloodiest and epic military campaigns in the Corps' history. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, was also in attendance during the ceremony and had this to say:

    "The bonds formed in the aftermath of war have become the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific. So may we all take courage from the examples of those who fought on these sands. May we always remember their unimaginable sacrifice. And may we remain lasting allies, united in peace. Semper Fidelis and God bless."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2019
    Date Posted: 03.26.2019 10:18
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Iwo Jima
    Reunion of Honor
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

