Date Taken: 03.22.2019 Date Posted: 03.22.2019 15:52 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56901 Filename: 1903/DOD_106563939.mp3 Length: 00:03:26 Year 2019 Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - March 23, 2019, by PO2 Ashley VanGuilder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.