Today's story: Starting July 12th, Guard members will need to have served 6 years before they can transfer Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to their spouse or children and they must transfer the benefits by the time they hit 16 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2019 12:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56896
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106562884.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 22 March 2019 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT