Today's story: Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics revealed plans for the future of software engineering in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2019 12:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56894
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106562879.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Title Air Force Radio News 22 March 2019 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT