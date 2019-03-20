Date Taken: 03.20.2019 Date Posted: 03.20.2019 16:49 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56857 Filename: 1903/DOD_106555993.mp3 Length: 00:02:24 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 12

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - March 20, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.