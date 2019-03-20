Today's story: Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics discussed plans to expedite the contracting processes.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2019 14:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56851
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106555015.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 March 2019 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT