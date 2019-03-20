(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 20 March 2019 A

    Air Force Radio News 20 March 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Runners and marchers from around the world visited New Mexico to participate in the 30th Annual Baatan Memorial Death March in honor of the U.S. and Filipino soldiers who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2019
    Date Posted: 03.20.2019 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56849
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106554959.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 March 2019 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRN
    30th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT