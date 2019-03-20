Lab Life - Episode 4: Supercomputers, Anthrax and Flight Testing

The Air Force Research Laboratory's Lab Life podcast brings you stories from the people in the labs creating the next generation of science and technology for the Air Force.



In this episode we chat with John Hoffman, Information Security Manager at the AFRL whose jobs is to keep Department of Defense supercomputers safe. He shares stories on the amazing capabilities of supercomputers, including flight testing and how the computers have been used to rapidly determine antibiotic treatment for Anthrax.



To submit questions or feedback for this episode, send an email to lablifepodcast@gmail.com.