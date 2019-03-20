(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    As battles evolve throughout history, so should the technology used to fight them. The Marine Corps is updating the Expeditionary Forensics Exploitation Capability, or EFEC, with new technology. The EFEC is a portable forensic laboratory used by Law Enforcement Battalions to recognize, collect, analyze, preserve and store data, allowing them to identify the enemy. The Law Enforcement Battalion uses this technology to determine who they are dealing with on the battlefield, whether it be alley or adversary. The EFEC currently includes a chem kit, lab kit, media kit and site kit, allowing Marines to get a leg up in the forensic battlefield.

    Maj. David Bain, EFEC project officer, said, "We want to improve the lethality of Marines in the battlespace by collecting and sharing data faster than we were previously able to."


    The Marine Corps system command is looking to make these changes battle ready by fiscal year 2021.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

