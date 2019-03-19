(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 19 March 2019 A

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics delivers remarks about the tomorrow's Air Force becoming Faster and Smarter at the 2019 Air Warfare Symposium.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2019
    Date Posted: 03.19.2019 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56828
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106551425.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 March 2019 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Acquisition
    AFA
    AFRN
    Faster Smarter
    Dr. Roper

