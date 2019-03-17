190319-N-LK932-1001

ON SAINT PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND BASE RESIDENTS WERE WELCOMED TO ATTENED O’KELLY’S IRISH PUB TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY AND TO ENJOY THE MUSIC FROM THE WEE BAG BAND.

Date Taken: 03.17.2019 Location: CU