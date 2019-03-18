Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



As the Marine Corps only continuously forward-deployed Marine Expeditionary Unit, continuous training is crucial to mission readiness. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy's Amphibious Squadron 11 worked with the Air Force 353rd Special Operations Group during simulated Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, March 13, at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. This training exercise went through various dynamic scenarios such as defensive live fire training, to enhance their skills in planning, rehearsing, and completing a variety of missions. Working with its sister branches allows the 31st MEU to be a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.





That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.