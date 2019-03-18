(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 18 March 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: During their recent leadership speech, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright spoke about the importance of overcoming the "frozen middle" within the Air Force's culture.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2019
    Date Posted: 03.18.2019 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

