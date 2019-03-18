Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Karim Cole discusses how Ready, Relevant Learning benefits the Navy's Sailors.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2019 10:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|56809
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106546624.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|93
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, NETC: Fleet Readiness Starts Here - How Does Ready, Relevant Learning Benefit Sailors?, by CDR James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT