Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 5 – Pilot Training Next 2.0

In this episode, Lt. Col. Paul Vicars, the director of Pilot Training Next, sits down to discuss the second iteration of AETC’s innovative and experimental approach to learning, based at the Armed Forces Reserve Center near the Austin-Bergstrom (Texas) International Airport. Vicars goes in-depth on the focus areas for PTN 2.0, including innovation in terms of technology and the art of failing forward; scalability in terms of how to create a learning model that can be replicated across the flying training enterprise, and the use of big-data to drive decision making in line with the AETC strategic plan. Additionally, the PTN director talks about talent selection for the program, including the additions of both sister service and international partners to the second class.