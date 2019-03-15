This is your DoD News Weekly Recap for March 15, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2019 16:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56802
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106541385.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - March 15, 2019, by PO2 James Bleyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT