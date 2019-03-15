Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



History touches the hearts and minds of millions of people each year, and the Marine Corps' history is no different. This month on March 23, veterans, their family members, and distinguished guests from the United States and Japan will come together for the Reunion of Honor ceremony on Iwo Jima to pay tribute for those currently serving and those that made the ultimate sacrifice. Iwo Jima was a battle during World War II that lasted for five weeks and is considered one of the bloodiest and epic military campaigns in Marine Corps history. Today, the ceremony demonstrates how the United States and Japan have grown strong together continuing their alliance throughout the last 74 years. Marines and sailors from the 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, in Okinawa, Japan, will attend the ceremony and stand side-by-side with officials from the Government of Japan as a symbol of their bond and combined solidarity.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.