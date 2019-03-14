(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 11: Kessel Run - Tory Cuff

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 11: Kessel Run - Tory Cuff

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Kessel Run is the Software Capability Development Division within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Program Executive Office - Digital, with a mission to “continuously deliver war-winning software our Airmen love.” On this episode we speak with Tory Cuff, former Agile Acquisitions Branch Chief at Kessel Run. Cuff discusses how Kessel Run is different than other program offices in the Air Force. She goes into detail about the types of challenges the team has faced in doing things differently and how industry has responded to working in a non-traditional Department of Defense environment. This episode is not just for teams that acquire information technology. Cuff talks about lessons learned at Kessel Run and how other acquisition teams can apply those concepts to their organizations.

    Acronyms in this episode:
    GEOINT – geospatial intelligence
    DEVOPS – development and operations
    OT – Other Transaction
    DoD – Department of Defense
    AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command

    Learn more about Kessel run through a video put out by Airman Magazine (https://vimeo.com/296877646) and another article and video from Defense Acquisition University (https://www.dau.mil/training/career-development/program-management/blog/PE-Kessel-Run-Smuggling-Innovation-into-the-DoD).

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2019
    Date Posted: 03.15.2019 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56794
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106539913.mp3
    Length: 00:34:36
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 11: Kessel Run - Tory Cuff, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracting
    AFMC
    acquisitions
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Kessel Run
    The Contracting Experience

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT