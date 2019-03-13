Marine Minute

Going to school is important, and the Marine Corps understands that furthering a Marine's education is pertinent for improving the individual war fighter. The MARADMIN 150/19 has authorized the minimum time in service requirement for Tuition's Assistance, also known as TA, to no longer require a wait time to start classes, effective immediately. Prior to this change first-time TA users were required to wait two years as of May 2018, and prior to March 11 the wait was 18 months. The new change also allows Marines awaiting training, also known as MAT status, are now eligible to participate in the program to further their education. Attending school using the TA benefits is only allowed for Marines that meet the standards and eligibility criteria of the Marine Corps and have their commands approval due to pending mission requirements and meet the qualifications. Remember to get command approval before pursuing college classes.



