    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    To stay prepared Marines train day and night, Marines with the 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted squad live fire defense training March 10th, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This training is part of a larger scale exercise called Rolling Thunder 1-19, which allows Marines to work on war fighting skills and hone in on the range to improve their shooting proficiency for future missions across the Corps.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1824,
    Marines have fought bravely in battles and wars but fighting isn't the only thing they are cable of. Brevet Maj. Robert D. Wainwright led Marines from Boston into an intense state prison riot to pacify the situation without escalating any issues that were present.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2019
    Date Posted: 03.12.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Marine Division
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    1824

