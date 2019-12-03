Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



To stay prepared Marines train day and night, Marines with the 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted squad live fire defense training March 10th, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This training is part of a larger scale exercise called Rolling Thunder 1-19, which allows Marines to work on war fighting skills and hone in on the range to improve their shooting proficiency for future missions across the Corps.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1824,

Marines have fought bravely in battles and wars but fighting isn't the only thing they are cable of. Brevet Maj. Robert D. Wainwright led Marines from Boston into an intense state prison riot to pacify the situation without escalating any issues that were present.



