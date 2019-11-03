(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NWS190315 - Independent Duty Corpsman, AFN Okinawa Newscast

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Independent Duty Corpsman play a large part in the military's overall medical mission. HM1 Jackson Dane and III MEF IDC Coordinator Senior Chief Juan Muñoz explained what an IDC is and how you could be one.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2019
    Date Posted: 03.11.2019 19:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS190315 - Independent Duty Corpsman, AFN Okinawa Newscast, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Newscast
    AFN
    Okinawa
    Corpsman
    Doc
    IDC
    Independent Duty Corpsman

