    NWS190314 - III MEF Liberty, AFN Newscast

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    The commanding general of III MEF Lieutenant General Eric Smith put out a life in III MEF letter summarizing behavior for Marines in the pacific. Recently, he signed in to effect MARFORJO 1050.1 establishing the liberty policy for Marines in Japan. He wanted you to hear it straight from him, so he put out a video message to the force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS190314 - III MEF Liberty, AFN Newscast, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Policy
    Liberty
    Marine Expeditionary Force
    III MEF

