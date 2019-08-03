The commanding general of III MEF Lieutenant General Eric Smith put out a life in III MEF letter summarizing behavior for Marines in the pacific. Recently, he signed in to effect MARFORJO 1050.1 establishing the liberty policy for Marines in Japan. He wanted you to hear it straight from him, so he put out a video message to the force.
Date Taken:
|03.08.2019
Date Posted:
|03.11.2019 19:26
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|56725
Filename:
|1903/DOD_106526932.mp3
Length:
|00:02:07
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NWS190314 - III MEF Liberty, AFN Newscast, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
