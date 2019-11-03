Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, along with other U.S military and foreign military participants from 27 nations, recently participated in exercise Dynamic Front 19 in the countries of Latvia, Germany and Poland. Dynamic Front is an annual U.S. Army Europe- led exercise focused on the readiness and interoperability between U.S. joint-service, allied and partner-nations’ artillery and fire-support working together in a dynamic and multinational environment.



The 2019 Marine Corps Trials officially wrapped-up with a closing ceremony, March 9th, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The trials consisted of 13 different sporting events conducted over a two-week period, with participants comprised of injured active-duty and veteran Marines, sailors, retirees and international military competitors. The trials also serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the 2019 DoD Warrior Games being held in Tampa, Florida this summer.



