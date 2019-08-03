(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Okinawa Housing PSA Radio #1.5

    Okinawa Housing PSA Radio #1.5

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Daniel Fernandez 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul A. Frantz, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, addresses the Joint Okinawa Housing Community Mar. 8, 2019. The 18th Civil Engineer Group is the largest civil engineer unit in the Air Force, totaling more than 450 military and 1,000 civilians and local nationals. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Daniel E. Fernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2019
    Date Posted: 03.10.2019 19:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56703
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106523991.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Housing PSA Radio #1.5, by SSgt Daniel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena
    USPACOM
    CE
    718
    teamkadena

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT