Colonel Glenn Schmick, the 18th Military Police Brigade Commander, discusses the importance of leader engagement and home visits with Sergeant Justin McClarran of AFN Bavaria.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2019 07:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56702
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106521929.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Bavaria interviews 18th MP Brigade Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT