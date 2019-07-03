(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Bavaria interviews 18th MP Brigade Commander

    GERMANY

    03.07.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Colonel Glenn Schmick, the 18th Military Police Brigade Commander, discusses the importance of leader engagement and home visits with Sergeant Justin McClarran of AFN Bavaria.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria interviews 18th MP Brigade Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

