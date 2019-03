Captain Marvel Premiere-Radio Package

Radio package of Captain Marvel Hollywood premiere. Included in the package is a soundbite from Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Air Force Recruiting Service Commander. Run time is 54 seconds.



See below for script.



TITLE: CAPTAIN MARVEL PREMIERE-RADIO

PRODUCER: SSgt GEORGE SOLIS

DATE: 04MAR19

RUNTIME: 0:54



LEAD: STARS OF HOLLYWOOD AND THE AIR FORCE WERE OUT IN FULL FORCE TO THE CELEBRATE THE PREMIERE OF MARVEL STUDIOS’ 21ST FILM, CAPTAIN MARVEL . STAFF SERGEANT GEORGE SOLIS GOT A CHANCE TO SPEAK WITH ONE AIRMAN WHO HELPED WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE FILM’S TITLE CHARACTER.



TAG: SOME OF THE OTHER AIR FORCE ORGANIZATIONS THAT PROVIDED SUPPORT IN THE PRODUCTION OF THE FILM INCLUDED THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS, THE 57TH WING, AND THE 144TH FIGHTER WING.





NARRATION: THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS KICKED OF THE CAPTAIN MARVEL PREMIERE FESTIVITIES WITH AN IMPRESSIVE FLYOVER ABOVE HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD. STARS OF THE FILM, BRIE LARSON, SAMUEL-L-JACKSON, AND LASHANA LYNCH WALKED THE RED CARPET AND MET WITH FANS AND SERVICE MEMBERS ALIKE. ONE OF THE AIR FORCE’S MOST HISTORIC STARS, BRIGADIER GENERAL JEANNIE LEAVITT, THE AIR FORCE’S FIRST FEMALE FIGHTER PILOT AND CURRENT COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE RECRUITING SERVICE, WAS PROUD TO BE A CONSULTANT ON THE FILM TO HELP BRING AUTHENTICITY TO THE CHARACTER CAROL DANVERS.



BRIGADIER GENERAL JEANNIE LEAVITT, COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE RECRUITING SERVICE (16 SEC): IT WAS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH BRIE LARSON AND TO WORK WITH THE CREW AT MARVEL. THEY WERE VERY INTERESTED IN GETTING THE CHARACTER AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE. I THOUGHT THAT WAS A VERY NEAT THING THAT THEY CARED ABOUT THE GENUINENESS OF THE CHARACTER.



NARRATION: STAFF SERGEANT GEORGE SOLIS, HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA.