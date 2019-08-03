Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, along with other U.S military, Australian and Japanese military participants, wrapped up Exercise Cope North 2019, March 8th at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. Cope North is a long-standing exercise, now in it's 41st year, designed to enhance multilateral air-combat operations amongst allied-nations, in one of the most diverse and unique areas of the Indo-Pacific region. This year's iteration included humanitarian assistance exercises, disaster relief operations, as well as a large-force employment of combat-ready assets. This year's iteration also supported the first ever multinational Agile Combat Employment exercise; demonstrating the combined global reach and capability of U.S. aviation.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1965,

A force of roughly 3,500 Marines with the 9th Marine Expeditionary Brigade landed at DaNang Air Base in the Republic of Vietnam, as the first U.S. ground combat troops to be committed to the Vietnam War.



