This radio news release highlights American Soldiers from Kansas, Italy and Germany participating in Exercise Rock Spring 19 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Mar. 4, 2019. Rock Spring is an annual exercise to validate platoon-level proficiency at conducting offensive operations under live-fire conditions. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Spc. James Crowley)
ANCHOR LEAD: SOLDIERS FROM THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE CONDUCTED THEIR ANNUAL LIVE FIRE VALIDATION AT GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY. THIS YEAR THE ITALY BASED PARATROOPERS HAD SOME HELP. SPECIALIST JAMES CROWLEY EXPLAINS.
This work, Exercise Rock Spring 19, by SPC James Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
