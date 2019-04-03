(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Rock Spring 19

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.04.2019

    Audio by Spc. James Crowley 

    AFN Bavaria

    This radio news release highlights American Soldiers from Kansas, Italy and Germany participating in Exercise Rock Spring 19 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Mar. 4, 2019. Rock Spring is an annual exercise to validate platoon-level proficiency at conducting offensive operations under live-fire conditions. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Spc. James Crowley)

    ANCHOR LEAD: SOLDIERS FROM THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE CONDUCTED THEIR ANNUAL LIVE FIRE VALIDATION AT GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY. THIS YEAR THE ITALY BASED PARATROOPERS HAD SOME HELP. SPECIALIST JAMES CROWLEY EXPLAINS.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2019
    Date Posted: 03.08.2019 10:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 56692
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106517836.mp3
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rock Spring 19, by SPC James Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    GRAFENWOEHR
    173RD
    USAEUR
    AFNEUROPE
    USARMYEUROPE
    7TH ARMY TRAINING COMMAND: 12TH COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE

