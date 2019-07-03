Today's Story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson reiterated her priorities for the Air Force in an interview at the Air Warfafe Symposium in Orlando, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2019 14:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56687
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106514813.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 March 07 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT