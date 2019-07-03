Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Europe and Africa, alongside Portuguese marines, recently participated in a weapons training event located in Portugal, which increases their combined capability for future missions and operations.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, are currently participating in Exercise Bougainville I at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Bougainville I is an annual training exercise that prepares Marines to fight at the small-unit level, in-turn strengthening their deployment readiness.



Also in the news,

The Marine Corps recently fielded its first Joint-Light-Tactical-Vehicle to Marines at School of Infantry West in Camp Pendleton, California. The new JLTV is replacing the Corps’ High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled-Vehicle fleet, and provides improved protection, sustainability, and networked-mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across a full range of military operations. The Corps plans on providing the new JLTV to operating forces this summer.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.