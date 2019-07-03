Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 4 - Innovation and the future learning environment

In the episode, a team from the Headquarters Air Education and Training Command A9Z division, which focuses on Engagements and Assessments, talk all things related to innovation and the future shaping of the learning environment. Danielle Koehler, Tech. Sgt. Michael Maturan, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Parker discuss the engagements and assessments division and what they do, what the pursuit of innovation has looked like from the perspective of a technical training wing instructor and how an Airmen can have their voice heard, as well as what the future of learning looks like as we ensure Airmen get training and education that is learner-centric, controlled by Airmen and presented in the context of a mission.