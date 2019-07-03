(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 4 - Innovation and the future learning environment

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 4 - Innovation and the future learning environment

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In the episode, a team from the Headquarters Air Education and Training Command A9Z division, which focuses on Engagements and Assessments, talk all things related to innovation and the future shaping of the learning environment. Danielle Koehler, Tech. Sgt. Michael Maturan, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Parker discuss the engagements and assessments division and what they do, what the pursuit of innovation has looked like from the perspective of a technical training wing instructor and how an Airmen can have their voice heard, as well as what the future of learning looks like as we ensure Airmen get training and education that is learner-centric, controlled by Airmen and presented in the context of a mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2019
    Date Posted: 03.07.2019 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56679
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106513425.mp3
    Length: 00:38:10
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 4 - Innovation and the future learning environment, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    professional development
    podcasts
    learning environment
    innovation
    Mach21 Airmen
    Mach-21 Airmen podcast
    Developing Mach-21 Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT