    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, recently participated in Mountain Warfare Training Exercise 2-19 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. This type of specialized-training conditions the Marines for the cold and extreme weather-environments they could possibly encounter during an upcoming deployment.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit recently participated in a community relations event in the country of Malaysia, in which service members helped the regional population renovate, clean-up, and organize local infrastructure. As the Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, the 31st MEU provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis-response force in the Indo-Pacific region.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1944 during World War II,
    Marines in the Pacific began their assault on Talasea during the New Britain Campaign.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

