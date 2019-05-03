(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    365th TRS breaks paradigms with avionics Airman

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2019

    Audio by Justin Stokes 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Brion Kennedy, 365th Training Squadron avionics fundamentals flight chief, and Master Sgt. James Churchill, 365th TRS heavy avionics flight chief, discuss how the squadron and schoolhouses were able to adopt the new training paradigms that 1) Time is no longer the constant, 2) Give control to the student, and 3) Teach in context of the mission while fast-tracking a New Mexico Air National Guard Airman through the AvF and Electronic Warfare courses in less than a month. It typically takes 39 academic days to complete the fundamentals course, and another 51 to finish EW.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 365th TRS breaks paradigms with avionics Airman, by Justin Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

