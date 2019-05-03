Marine Minute

On March 1st, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's 2019 Active Duty Fund Drive officially kicked-off. The fund drive is held annually and has two primary purposes: to raise awareness among active duty Marines and Sailors about the programs and services available to them through the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and to raise funds through charitable contributions to support Marines and Sailors seeking emergency financial assistance. To make a donation or to find out more information on the fund drive, contact your local relief society or visit www.nmcrs.org.



More than 2,400 Marines and Sailors with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, recently returned home from an eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific and Middle-Eastern regions where they conducted maritime security operations, humanitarian relief efforts, and multiple military-to-military exchanges with partner nations in support of regional security and stability.



