This is your DoD News Daily Brief for March 5, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2019 14:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56606
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106507034.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, DoD News Daily - March 5, 2019, by SSgt Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT